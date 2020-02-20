Tesla makes Consumer Reports Top 10 Cars for first time
The Tesla Model 3 is the first car from the electric vehicle company to be on CR’s top picks list
For the first time, Tesla has made it to the Consumer Reports’ list of top cars.
On Thursday, Consumer Reports published its “10 Top Picks of 2020,” which included the Tesla Model 3.
The car is the first from the electric car company, which was founded in 2003 and released a roadster for its first car in 2008, to make it to the Consumer Reports list.
Aside from Tesla, Toyota had four cars on the top 10 list and Subaru had two.
Consumer Reports also separated its list into four price ranges: Under $25,000; $25,000-$35,000; $35,000-$45,000 and $45,000-$55,000.
The Tesla Model 3 was in the highest-price category along with two other cars.
The publication only considers Consumer Reports-recommended models that come standard with forward-collision warning and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, according to Consumer Reports.
This is the first year that pedestrian detection was a necessity to be considered for the top picks list, the report said.
“We believe all of these features have the potential to save lives and shouldn’t cost extra as part of an options package,” the report said.
To see which vehicles made it to the list, here are the top 10 best cars of 2020 and how much they could cost, according to CR.
Honda Ridgeline
Type: Compact Pickup Truck
Price Range: $33,900 - $43,520
Kia Telluride
Type: Midsized, three-row SUV
Price Range: $31,890 - $43,790
Lexus RX
Type: Midsized SUV
Price Range: $44,150 - $56,460
Subaru Forester
Type: Small SUV
Price Range: $24,495 - $34,595
Subaru Legacy
Type: Midsized Sedan
Price Range: $22,745 - $35,895
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|TSLA
|TESLA INC.
|898.87
|-18.55
|-2.02%
|HMC
|HONDA MOTOR
|27.32
|+0.24
|+0.90%
|FUJHY
|SUBARU CORP
|13.08
|+0.08
|+0.62%
|TM
|TOYOTA MOTOR
|139.19
|+1.35
|+0.98%
Tesla Model 3
Type: Electric Car
Price Range: $39,990 - $56,990
Toyota Avalon
Type: Large Sedan
Price Range: $35,875 - $43,300
Toyota Corolla
Type: Small Car
Price Range: $19,600 - $25,550
Toyota Prius
Type: Hybrid
Price Range: $24,325 - $32,500
Toyota Supra
Type: Sports Car
Price Range: $49,990 - $55,250