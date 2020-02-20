Tesla makes Consumer Reports Top 10 Cars for first time

For the first time, Tesla has made it to the Consumer Reports’ list of top cars.

On Thursday, Consumer Reports published its “10 Top Picks of 2020,” which included the Tesla Model 3.

The car is the first from the electric car company, which was founded in 2003 and released a roadster for its first car in 2008, to make it to the Consumer Reports list.

Aside from Tesla, Toyota had four cars on the top 10 list and Subaru had two.

Consumer Reports also separated its list into four price ranges: Under $25,000; $25,000-$35,000; $35,000-$45,000 and $45,000-$55,000.

The Tesla Model 3 was in the highest-price category along with two other cars.

The publication only considers Consumer Reports-recommended models that come standard with forward-collision warning and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, according to Consumer Reports.

This is the first year that pedestrian detection was a necessity to be considered for the top picks list, the report said.

“We believe all of these features have the potential to save lives and shouldn’t cost extra as part of an options package,” the report said.

To see which vehicles made it to the list, here are the top 10 best cars of 2020 and how much they could cost, according to CR.

Honda Ridgeline

Type: Compact Pickup Truck

Price Range: $33,900 - $43,520

Kia Telluride

Type: Midsized, three-row SUV

Price Range: $31,890 - $43,790

Lexus RX

Type: Midsized SUV

Price Range: $44,150 - $56,460

Subaru Forester

Type: Small SUV

Price Range: $24,495 - $34,595

Subaru Legacy

Type: Midsized Sedan

Price Range: $22,745 - $35,895

Tesla Model 3

Type: Electric Car

Price Range: $39,990 - $56,990

Toyota Avalon

Type: Large Sedan

Price Range: $35,875 - $43,300

Toyota Corolla

Type: Small Car

Price Range: $19,600 - $25,550

Toyota Prius

Type: Hybrid

Price Range: $24,325 - $32,500

Toyota Supra

Type: Sports Car

Price Range: $49,990 - $55,250

