Tesla charging up to develop its own in-vehicle video games

Tesla is assembling a video game, software and user interface team in Austin, Texas, to work on a ramping up its Tesla Arcade, an in-car gaming console platform.

Launched in March of this year, Tesla Arcade has been available Tesla Model S, 3, X and Y, but the bulk of the games released to the Tesla Arcade library have old arcade classics such as Asteroids, Centipede and Missile Command, and recent software updates have included more recent games like Beach Buggy Racing 2. Postings for jobs on the company's website seem to indicate it may soon develop games exclusively for its autos.

"Tesla strives to make its cars the most fun possible; bringing video game experiences to the car helps increase that fun. In this incredibly rare opportunity to help build a video games platform, we are looking for a highly motivated software engineer to help enable the best video game content to be available in-car," the posting reads. "Come put that industry experience to great use and help us build this platform."

A spokesperson for Tesla did not immediately return FOX Business's request for comment.

Other related jobs that were found, all based in Austin, include:

Software Engineer, Vehicle User Interface (C++).

Software Engineer, Mobile.

Rendering Engineer, Software Infotainment.

In the rendering engineer job posting, the company said it wants "engineers that can write rendering engines like Unreal, not simply those engineers that use them as a black box" in addition to other aspects of its infotainment system.

Musk teased the idea last year that Tesla vehicles could potentially be capable of running Epic Games' Unreal Engine to add racing games like "Rocket League" and the game developer's popular video game "Fortnite". In May, he also floated installing popular games like Minecraft and Pokemon Go into the electric vehicles.

The latest hiring efforts come after the company has been establishing a relatively new video game team in Bellevue, Washington.

In addition to the gaming and software team, Tesla CEO Elon Musk also confirmed back in July that the city will be the location of its newest Gigafactory, which is currently under construction.

