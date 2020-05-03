Elon Musk tweets about putting Minecraft, Pokemon Go in Teslas

Elon Musk is at it again on Twitter. His latest idea is installing games like Minecraft and Pokemon Go into Tesla vehicles.

"Minecraft has amazing legs," the Tesla CEO tweeted early Sunday morning. "Anyone think they can get a good multiplayer Minecraft working on Teslas? Or maybe create a game that interacts virtually with reality like Pokémon Go while driving safely? Like a complex version of Pac-man or Mario Kart?"

Musk's attention-grabbing tweets are nothing new.

On Friday, he tweeted that Tesla's stock price is too high, and by the end of Friday's trading session, the stock closed at $701.32 per share, down more than 10 percent.

The tweets come after the billionaire also said California's stay-at-home orders violate Americans' constitutional rights.

"The extent of shelter in place or frankly what I would call it forcibly imprisoning people in their homes is against all their constitutional rights ... and erasing peoples freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong and not why people came to America or built this country, what the f--k," Musk lamented before excusing himself for the curse.

"It will cause great harm not just to Tesla but to many companies, and while Tesla will weather the storm, there are many small companies that will not," he warned. "Everything that people worked for their whole life is being destroyed in real-time."

Some of the billionaire's tweets have also gotten him into serious trouble with the Securities and Exchange Commission, like his infamous tweet from two years ago saying he would take Tesla private.

"Am considering taking Tesla private at $420," Musk tweeted. "Funding secured."

In subsequent tweets, Musk made it seem that all it would take to de-list the company from the stock market was the approval of its shareholders. Musk later claimed that Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund was in talks with Tesla to potentially fund the effort, but eventually abandoned the idea.

The tweet led to a $20 million fine from the SEC and a settlement requiring Musk to get approval from lawyers before making any future announcements about the company.

Musk's idea to put Minecraft in Teslas was previously floated back in January after tweeting out a poll asking his followers if they would like The Witcher video game to be installed in the electric vehicles.

One Twitter user who responded to the poll said it would "even be greater if I could play Minecraft in my tesla (and my kid would love it too)."

"Agreed, v[ery] important," Musk responded.

Tesla reported a surprise adjusted profit of $1.24 a share in the first quarter of 2020, easily beating the 36-cent loss that was expected. It also delivered 88,400 vehicles, a record for the first quarter, despite disruptions at factories in Shanghai and Fremont, California, due to the coronavirus.

The company earned a net income of $16 million.

