Tesla to add more video games to cars, including 'Fortnite' engine

Tesla vehicles could soon be capable of running popular video games such as “Fortnite,” according to CEO Elon Musk.

Musk disclosed on Monday that Tesla is in the process of porting the Unreal and Unity video game engines for use in its electric cars. While Musk did not specify which video game titles could be available for play, “Fortnite,” the battle royal sensation with more than 200 million players, runs on the Unreal Engine, while the Unity engine hosts “Rocket League” and other popular titles.

“Interact with games via touchscreen, steering wheel buttons & Xbox [or PlayStation] controllers,” Musk wrote on Twitter, adding that he’d like to add a racing game “using actual car steeling wheel & pedals.”

The dashboard display is Tesla vehicles is already capable of running several classic Atari video games, including Asteroids and Centipede. Tesla first introduced in-vehicle gaming as part of a software update in 2018.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for further comment. Epic Games, which owns the Unreal engine, also could not be reached.

Musk specifically referenced “Minecraft” and “Quake” as two video game franchises that he would like to make playable in Tesla vehicles. Asked about the possibility of “Mario Kart,” Musk said that “Nintendo won’t let us.”