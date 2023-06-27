Expand / Collapse search
Tesla charging technology put on fast track to become US industry standard

General Motors and Ford have said they would embrace Tesla's NACS

The Future Fund managing partner Gary Black discusses whether Tesla's 2023 stock rally will last on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Tesla's electric-vehicle charging technology is being put on a fast track to become a U.S. standard, the automotive industry group of engineers that reviews standards said on Tuesday.

Tesla's NACS standard has been gathering momentum for weeks. General Motors and Ford have said they would embrace Tesla's NACS, shunning earlier efforts by the Biden administration to make the Combined Charging System (CCS) the dominant charging standard in the United States.

Tesla's EV charging connector is pictured at a charging station in Anaheim, Calif., June 9, 2023. A key U.S. automotive industry organization said Tuesday, June 27, that it will set performance standards for Tesla’s electric vehicle charging cords in

On Tuesday the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) said it would start an expedited process to review NACS as a potential public standard.

"The new SAE NACS connector standard will be developed on an expedited timeframe and is one of several key initiatives to strengthen the North American EV charging infrastructure," the engineers group said in a statement.