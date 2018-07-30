Search

Teen makes six figures hacking Google, Facebook legally

By Amy GanzCyber SecurityFOXBusiness

Most 18-year-olds may make money by flipping burgers or folding clothes, but 18-year-old Sam Curry, who is from Nebraska, makes his money by legally hacking well-known companies.

Curry told FOX Business’ “Varney & Co” on Monday that he began hacking when he was 12 or 13 and once he realized he could turn a profit, he quit his high-school job and started working with HackerOne, a platform where companies can get help finding their security vulnerabilities.

“I was able to submit on a case-by-case basis security vulnerabilities in large companies like Yahoo, Google and Facebook,” he said.

After spending most of his spare time hacking, Curry landed a good spot in HackerOne’s leaderboard, which led him to start his own business, 17security.

“I turned it into a business because I realized there’s a lot of money in independent contracting and there’s a lot of personal relationships you can build,” he said.

MarketWatch reported that Curry makes more than $100,000 from legally hacking.

