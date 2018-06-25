How to protect your privacy from online hackers

Changing your passwords can be used as a secret weapon in order to avoid being tricked by hackers, according to a cybersecurity expert who told FOX Business how companies and individuals can crack down on cyberthreats.

“Protecting those passwords and using a password program that generates random passwords and keeping those stored securely is going to be key for an individual,” CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz told Dagen McDowell on “Mornings with Maria.”

Other ways you can protect yourself online is to add another layer of privacy through two-factor authentication-- something that companies like Google have implemented that requires a password and username.

“Having that second factor like authentication of your phone,” he said Monday, “will make a dramatic difference in making sure that you can maintain the security of your password.”

Privacy settings are also something to take a closer look at, he said, and he added that it gives you control and flexibility over what information you’re putting online.