Venmo mobile payment app exposes user transactions by default

Users of the popular money payment service Venmo may want to consider beefing up their privacy settings.

New findings from a Berlin-based researcher concluded that all transactions on Venmo, owned by payment service PayPal, were made public by default, meaning anyone can view a user’s purchase history, even if they don’t use the app.

One risk is that the information may fall into the wrong hands, according to technology expert Kurt Knutsson.

“If you can see that I buy a particular coffee, at a particular store, at a particular time on a habitual level, you can tell me that also, well that’s a good time to go maybe rob my apartment or my house,” Knutsson said Monday on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria.”

However, Venmo users can change settings to make transactions private, but if they choose the wrong setting, many transactions could still be visible for anyone to see.

“Venmo does no big favor to us to help us do that, they don’t put that out front,” Knutsson said. “And it’s our job to tell you, you need to be out front with your privacy.”

Users also have the ability to go back and make previous transactions private.

Venmo did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment at the time of publication.