These tech companies make the highest profit per employee, survey finds

Facebook makes a profit of $634,694 per employee, according to a new analysis, even though the average employee makes $117,000, according to PayScale.

The tech giant has the highest profit per employee according to a study recently released by Post Beyond.

For its analysis, the platform looked at 21 technology companies on the Fortune 500 in the industries of Internet services and retailing, computers, office equipment, computer software, network and other communications equipment and entertainment.

The companies on the list, aside from Facebook, included Apple, Microsoft, Google parent company Alphabet, Cisco, Netflix, HP and eBay.

Using the number of employees at each of the 21 companies and their total profits, Post Beyond calculated how much each firm makes per employee.

With a total profit of $15.934 million and 25,105 employees, Facebook makes $634,694 per employee, according to Post Beyond data. That’s an increase of 5.9 percent from last year, according to the study.

Apple comes in second by earning $393,097 per employee with Microsoft in third at $171,000 per employee.

Following on the top 10 companies are Alphabet with $158,057 in earnings per employee, Cisco with $131,81 per employee, Netflix with $109,588 per employee, Booking Holdings -- which owns Priceline.com and Kayak.com -- with $102,218 per employee, Adobe with $94,252 per employee, Oracle with $67,645 per employee and HP with $51,551 per employee.

At the bottom of the list were three companies making negative amounts of money per employee, according to Post Beyond.

Those companies are Motorola Solutions, which reportedly earns $-10,333 per employee, Dell, which reportedly makes $-25,710 per employee and eBay, which reportedly earns $-72,057 per employee.

In April, Facebook reported revenue of $15.08 billion in the first quarter, beating the $14.98 billion forecasted by Wall Street analysts according to Refinitiv. Earnings per share was 85 cents.

"We had a good quarter and our business and community continue to grow," Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO said at the time. "We are focused on building out our privacy-focused vision for the future of social networking, and working collaboratively to address important issues around the internet."

At the time, the company also said it could have to pay out fines of up to $5 billion to settle a Federal Trade Commission inquiry into its data privacy practices.

FOX Business’ Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.