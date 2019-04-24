Facebook stock rises on revenue beat despite warning of potential $5B FTC fine

Facebook shares popped in after-hours trading on Wednesday as the social media giant topped Wall Street’s expectations for quarterly revenue, but warned it could have to pay out fines of up to $5 billion to settle a Federal Trade Commission inquiry into its data privacy practices.

The company reported revenue of $15.08 billion in the first quarter, beating the $14.98 billion forecasted by Wall Street analysts according to Refinitiv. Earnings per share was 85 cents, including a $3 billion charge set aside to address the FTC’s inquiry into Facebook in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Without the charge, EPS would have been $1.89.

Facebook said it expects a fine of anywhere from $3 billion to $5 billion when the FTC’s investigation concludes. The company said the matter “remains unsolved” and timing of the conclusion is unclear.

"We had a good quarter and our business and community continue to grow," said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO. "We are focused on building out our privacy-focused vision for the future of social networking, and working collaboratively to address important issues around the internet."

The social media company has faced unprecedented scrutiny in recent months amid a series of data privacy mishaps, including revelations that British firm Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed the data of up to 87 million users. Facebook vowed to invest in stronger data privacy controls, warning that the investments could weigh on revenue growth in the short term.

A multi-billion dollar fine would shatter previous records. The FTC fined Google $22.5 million in 2012 after it violated an agreement with the watchdog.

Shares rose as much as 6% despite the disclosure.

The platform had 1.56 billion daily active users and 2.38 billion monthly active users in the first quarter, roughly in line with Wall Street’s expectations.