Steve Jobs' daughter mocks Apple's iPhone 14

The daughter of Apple's late founder Steve Jobs took to social media Wednesday to mock the tech giant's latest iPhone model.

Eve Jobs, 23, posted a meme on her Instagram which read: "Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple's announcement today." The caption included a photo of a man posing with a shirt that looks identical to the one he's wearing.

The model and equestrian was not the only one to poke fun. Multiple users on Twitter joked about Apple's new lineup or pointed out similarities to previous models.

APPLE SHOWCASES IPHONE 14, APPLE WATCH SERIES 8, AIRPODS AT ‘FAR OUT’ PRODUCT EVENT

Apple's new iPhone lineup includes the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro are also 6.1 inches, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max is 6.7 inches.

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are powered by a 5-core GPU and the A15 Bionic chip — the same chip found in the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Features include a durable Ceramic Shield front cover; a 12 megapixel main camera; a front TrueDepth camera and an UltraWide camera; crash detection; and emergency SOS via satellite.

Image 1 of 2

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are powered by a 5-core GPU with 50% more memory bandwidth and the A16 Bionic chip, which Apple says is "the fastest chip ever in a smartphone." They also have a novel interface design called the Dynamic Island, which gives users greater access to controls without impeding content on the screen.

In addition, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have always-on display, crash detection, emergency SOS via satellite, the first-ever 48 megapixel main camera on an iPhone, which features a quad-pixel sensor, and a Photonic Engine, an enhanced image pipeline that dramatically improves low-light photos.

Apple

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 154.46 -1.50 -0.96%

Pricing for the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will start at $799, $899, $999 and $1,099, respectively. Pre-orders begin Friday with availability for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max starting Sept. 16 and the iPhone 14 Plus starting Oct. 7.

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will come in Midnight, Blue, Starlight, Purple and Product Red with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities. The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will come in deep purple, silver, gold, and space black and 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

All U.S. iPhone 14 models will utilize a digital eSIM that supports multiple phone numbers and offers improved security.