Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Tech

Apple unveils iPhone 14 and all the new features

The tech giant says the new iPhones contain 'the fastest chip ever in a smartphone'

close
R "Ray" Wang, Constellation Research founder and "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" author breaks down what viewers can expect from Apple's latest iPhone, Series 8 watch and AirPods. video

Countdown to Apple iPhone 14 release begins

R "Ray" Wang, Constellation Research founder and "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" author breaks down what viewers can expect from Apple's latest iPhone, Series 8 watch and AirPods.

Tech giant Apple unveiled the new features of its forthcoming iPhone 14 models on Wednesday, promising the next-generation lineup is faster, easier to use, offers better safety features and has superior cameras.

The new phones are called the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Both have a novel interface design Apple calls the Dynamic Island, which the company says makes it easier for users to react to alerts without interfering with any current apps they are using while allowing greater access to controls.

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus

Pre-orders begin Friday with availability for the iPhone 14 Pro beginning Sept. 16 and iPhone 14 Pro Max beginning Oct. 7. (Apple)

The iPhone 14 will have a 6.1-inch display while the iPhone 14 Plus will be 6.7 inches. The phones will be powered by a 5-core GPU and the A15 Bionic chip, which Apple says is "the fastest chip ever in a smartphone."

APPLES' IPHONE 14 LAUNCH MAY SPUR UPTICK IN TRADE-IN VOLUMES

New features also include a durable Ceramic Shield front cover; a 48 megapixel main camera with a quad-pixed sensor; a front TrueDepth camera that has been redesigned to take up less space on the display; crash detection; and emergency SOS via satellite.

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max

Pre-orders begin Friday with availability starting on Sept. 16. (Apple)

Both U.S. iPhone 14 models will utilize a digital eSIM that supports multiple phone numbers and offers improved security.

"Our customers count on their iPhone every day, and with iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, we’re delivering more advancements than any other iPhone," said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing.

CONSUMERS WOULD ‘DEFINITELY CONSIDER’ AN APPLE CAR MORE OFTEN THAN MOST OTHERS, INCLUDING TESLAS

"IPhone 14 Pro introduces a camera system that empowers every user — from the casual user to the professional — to take their best photos and video, and innovative new technologies like the Always-On display and the Dynamic Island, which offers new interactions for notifications and activities," Joswiak added.

Apple introduced the latest iterations of its iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods in great fanfare at its "Far Out" event on Wednesday.

Apple

The logo of Apple is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file / AP Newsroom)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AAPL APPLE INC. 155.96 +1.43 +0.93%

The new smartphones will be offered in four finishes: deep purple, silver, gold and space black.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Pre-orders for iPhone 14 models will begin Friday, with availability of the iPhone 14 Pro starting Sept. 16 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max on Oct. 7.