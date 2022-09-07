Apple unveils iPhone 14 and all the new features

Tech giant Apple unveiled the new features of its forthcoming iPhone 14 models on Wednesday, promising the next-generation lineup is faster, easier to use, offers better safety features and has superior cameras.

The new phones are called the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Both have a novel interface design Apple calls the Dynamic Island, which the company says makes it easier for users to react to alerts without interfering with any current apps they are using while allowing greater access to controls.

The iPhone 14 will have a 6.1-inch display while the iPhone 14 Plus will be 6.7 inches. The phones will be powered by a 5-core GPU and the A15 Bionic chip, which Apple says is "the fastest chip ever in a smartphone."

New features also include a durable Ceramic Shield front cover; a 48 megapixel main camera with a quad-pixed sensor; a front TrueDepth camera that has been redesigned to take up less space on the display; crash detection; and emergency SOS via satellite.

Both U.S. iPhone 14 models will utilize a digital eSIM that supports multiple phone numbers and offers improved security.

"Our customers count on their iPhone every day, and with iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, we’re delivering more advancements than any other iPhone," said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing.

"IPhone 14 Pro introduces a camera system that empowers every user — from the casual user to the professional — to take their best photos and video, and innovative new technologies like the Always-On display and the Dynamic Island, which offers new interactions for notifications and activities," Joswiak added.

Apple introduced the latest iterations of its iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods in great fanfare at its "Far Out" event on Wednesday.

The new smartphones will be offered in four finishes: deep purple, silver, gold and space black.

Pre-orders for iPhone 14 models will begin Friday, with availability of the iPhone 14 Pro starting Sept. 16 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max on Oct. 7.