Samsung unveils new devices, teases next foldable smartphone

Samsung unveiled a number of new devices at its Unpacked event Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

Whereas the tech giant typically hosts a glitzy event in a city such as New York to launch its new devices, the coronavirus pandemic meant that the launch went virtual.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS TO HALT PRODUCTION AT ITS LAST COMPUTER FACTORY IN CHINA

GOOGLE PIXEL 4A REVIEW ROUNDUP: SHOULD YOU BUY ONE?

The new devices include the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra smartphones, which were described by Samsung as “productivity powerhouses that work like a computer and let you game like a pro” in a statement emailed to Fox News.

The Galaxy Note20 starts at $1,000, while the Galaxy Note20 Ultra starts at $1,300, Samsung explained. Pre-orders for the phones, which both run Google's Android 10 operating system, start on Aug. 6 and they will be available in stores and online Aug. 21.

Samsung also unveiled its new Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ tablets on Wednesday, along with its new Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Buds Live earbuds, priced at $170.

The smartwatch and the earbuds (which come in bronze, white and black) are available for purchase starting Aug. 6. The Galaxy Watch3 starts at $400 for the 41-millimeter version, while the 45-millimeter version retails for $430. Conversely, the LTE version of the smartwatches sells for $450 and $480, respectively.

The new tablets will available in the U.S. in the fall, starting at $650 and $850, respectively.

Both the smartphones, as well as the tablet, are able to access AT&T's 5G network and 5G+, an AT&T spokesperson told Fox News.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Apple rival also gave a glimpse of its Galaxy Z Fold2 foldable smartphone during Wednesday’s event.

The Fold 2 will be Samsung’s third foldable smartphone. “Galaxy Z Fold2 combines the portability and flexibility of a smartphone with the power and screen size of a tablet for ultimate productivity,” Samsung said, noting that the Fold2 is based on user feedback from its earlier smartphones.

Additional information on the Fold 2, such as a launch date, will be available in September, Samsung added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers