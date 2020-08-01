Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

China

Samsung Electronics to halt production at its last computer factory in China

Labor costs, trade war, pandemic have companies rethinking production

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for July 31

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

SEOUL - Samsung Electronics Co will halt operations of its last computer factory in China, the South Korean tech giant said on Saturday, the latest manufacturer to shift production from the world’s second-biggest economy.

Continue Reading Below

Companies are rethinking their production and supply chains amid rising Chinese labor costs, a U.S.-China trade war and the blow from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kwon Oh-hyun, Samsung CEO (REUTERS/SeongJoon Cho/Pool/File Photo)

HUAWEI SURPASSES SAMSUNG AND APPLE IN GLOBAL SMARTPHONE MARKET

Around half the 1,700 employees on contract at Samsung Electronics Suzhou Computer will be affected, excluding those involved in research and development, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday, citing a notice to Samsung staff.

The factory shipped $4.3 billion worth of goods out of China in 2012, a figure that had sunk to $1 billion by 2018, the Hong Kong newspaper said.

A man walks out of Samsung Electronics' headquarters in Seoul (REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A Samsung spokeswoman declined to comment on the factory’s revenue and shipments, or details regarding employees.

“China remains an important market for Samsung and we will continue to provide superior products and services for Chinese consumers,” the company said in a statement.

Samsung shut its last smartphone factory in China last year. Its remaining facilities include two semiconductor manufacturing sites in Suzhou and Xi’an.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE