Rockwell Automation looks to fill hundreds of jobs

Businesses across the U.S. are struggling to fill the available job openings with skilled workers.

Continue Reading Below

Rockwell Automation CEO Blake Moret told FOX Business that his company has hundreds of job positions remained unfilled.

“We have a total of around 500 jobs available, about 150 of those are manufacturing,” he said during an interview on “Countdown to the Closing Bell” on Wednesday.

The Milwaukee-based robotics and automation giant, which does business in more than 80 countries, is looking to fill technology focused positions with engineers and coders throughout the country.

“We have to provide interesting work and a chance for a great career,” Moret said when asked how his company plans to attract workers coming out of school that he says are in high demand.

Advertisement

The latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, also known as JOLTS, released on Tuesday shows that there were 7 million job openings on the last business day of September. Approximately 5.96 million jobless Americans are looking for work as the unemployment rate reached a 49-year low, falling to 3.7 percent.

Moret said the U.S. government can help companies fill the job vacancies by focusing on a pro-manufacturing agenda, workforce development and creating a strong STEM education pathway.

“[Manufacturing] is at the vital core of the American economy,” he said.