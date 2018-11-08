Tesla names Robyn Denholm as Chairman to replace Elon Musk

Tesla has named Robyn Denholm as its new chairman, replacing Chief Executive Elon Musk as the head of the board.

Denholm is considered a relative outsider who will face the difficult task of overseeing the maverick billionaire.

Denholm, the chief financial officer of Australian telecommunications firm Telstra, has served on Tesla's board since 2014 but has fewer ties to Musk than most of the company's directors, according to Dow Jones Newswires.

Telstra said she would be leaving her CFO role in the coming months.

The announcement comes ahead of a Nov. 13 deadline that was part of Musk's settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to end claims he misled investors.

That deal required Musk to step aside as head of the board for three years in favor of an independent chairman.

Musk remains CEO.

Musk was named chairman in 2004 after becoming the largest investor.