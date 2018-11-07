Taxes to rise on items in these states after midterm elections

In the aftermath of Tuesday’s midterm elections, residents in some states face higher tax liabilities.

Continue Reading Below

Democrats assumed control of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, while Republicans increased their majority in the Senate.

In addition to candidates, voters had a number of measures on their ballots to decide on, including some tax legislation.

Here are the states where voters will most likely see an increase in taxes.

Michigan

Michigan legalized recreational marijuana and will implement a 10 percent excise tax on marijuana purchases.

Advertisement

Missouri

Medical marijuana sales to patients will now be taxed at a rate of 4 percent. Funds are expected to go toward veterans’ health care programs.

Montana

With the majority of the votes in, Montana residents decided against a measure to increase the state's cigarette tax by $2, to $3.70 per pack from $1.70 per pack. Revenue would have been used to support the state’s Medicaid expansion.

Oregon

Oregon rejected its Ban Tax on Groceries Initiative – which aimed to prohibit future tax increases on groceries and soft drinks. Opponents saw the measure as a way to prevent a future soda tax.