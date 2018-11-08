CNN's Acosta owes Trump White House staffer an apology: Conway

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, told FOX Business that CNN’s Jim Acosta owes the White House staffer an apology for his behavior during President Trump’s press conference on Wednesday.

“This conduct is absolutely unacceptable. It is also completely disrespectful to the reporter’s colleagues not to allow them an opportunity to ask a question," she said on “Trish Regan Primetime. "President Trump has given the press more access than any President in history.”

The president confronted Acosta in a testy exchange after the CNN White House reporter field Trump with questions about the migrant caravan and Russia investigation.

“That's enough. Put down the mic,” Trump ordered Acosta, as the White House aide attempted to remove the microphone from him.

She grabbed the microphone but Acosta wouldn't give it up.

“I tell you what, CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. You are a rude, terrible person, you shouldn’t be working for CNN,” Trump said.

CNN took to Twitter calling Trump’s attacks on the media as “un-American.”

The White House announced the suspension of Acosta’s hard press pass until further notice.

The White House announced the suspension of Acosta's hard press pass until further notice.

"As a result of today's incident, the White House is suspending the hard pass of the reporter involved until further notice," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a tweet.