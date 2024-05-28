Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Artificial intelligence
Published

OpenAI starts training ‘next frontier’ artificial intelligence model, forms safety committee

OpenAI says its working toward building artificial general intelligence technology

close
News Corp CEO Robert Thomson and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman join 'Kudlow' to discuss a new partnership that will give OpenAI access to current and archived content from News Corp's publications. video

News Corp, OpenAI CEOs announce historic global partnership

News Corp CEO Robert Thomson and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman join 'Kudlow' to discuss a new partnership that will give OpenAI access to current and archived content from News Corp's publications.

OpenAI said on Tuesday that it has begun training an advanced artificial intelligence model that will succeed the San Francisco start-up’s own GPT-4 system that currently serves its ChatGPT chatbot.

The Microsoft-backed company said in a blog post that it expects its "next frontier model" to bring "the next level of capabilities" as it works toward building artificial general intelligence, the advanced technology with similar capabilities to that of humans. 

OpenAI also announced that it is setting up a new safety and security committee that will advise the full board on critical safety and security decisions for its projects and operations.

"While we are proud to build and release models that are industry-leading on both capabilities and safety, we welcome a robust debate at this important moment," the company said.

OPENAI ACCUSED OF MIMICKING SCARLETT JOHANSSON, TECH COMPANY PAUSES CHATGPT VOICE

OpenAI logo

The OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration / Reuters Photos)

The committee’s first task will be to evaluate and further develop OpenAI’s processes and safeguards and share their recommendations at the end of the 90-day assessment period, according to the AI startup. 

The company said it will then share any adopted recommendations "in a manner that is consistent with safety and security."

Chat GPT from OpenAI

OpenAI's ChatGPT is an artificial-intelligence chatbot developed that launched in November 2022 using reinforcement learning techniques both from machine and human feedback. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

Those who will serve on the safety committee include OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Chairman Bret Taylor, and board members Adam D'Angelo and Nicole Seligman. Four of the company’s technical and policy experts are also members.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Sam Altman is the CEO of OpenAI, an AI start-up company that is backed by Microsoft. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

Earlier this month, OpenAI introduced its new GPT-40 model with features including real-time conversation skills.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 430.16 +3.16 +0.74%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

OpenAI is under pressure to expand the user base of ChatGPT, its popular chatbot product that wowed the world with its ability to produce human-like written content and top-notch software code. Shortly after launching in late 2022, ChatGPT was called the fastest application to ever reach 100 million monthly active users. 