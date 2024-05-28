OpenAI starts training ‘next frontier’ artificial intelligence model, forms safety committee

OpenAI said on Tuesday that it has begun training an advanced artificial intelligence model that will succeed the San Francisco start-up’s own GPT-4 system that currently serves its ChatGPT chatbot.

The Microsoft-backed company said in a blog post that it expects its "next frontier model" to bring "the next level of capabilities" as it works toward building artificial general intelligence, the advanced technology with similar capabilities to that of humans.

OpenAI also announced that it is setting up a new safety and security committee that will advise the full board on critical safety and security decisions for its projects and operations.

"While we are proud to build and release models that are industry-leading on both capabilities and safety, we welcome a robust debate at this important moment," the company said.

The committee’s first task will be to evaluate and further develop OpenAI’s processes and safeguards and share their recommendations at the end of the 90-day assessment period, according to the AI startup.

The company said it will then share any adopted recommendations "in a manner that is consistent with safety and security."

Those who will serve on the safety committee include OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Chairman Bret Taylor, and board members Adam D'Angelo and Nicole Seligman. Four of the company’s technical and policy experts are also members.

Earlier this month, OpenAI introduced its new GPT-40 model with features including real-time conversation skills.

OpenAI is under pressure to expand the user base of ChatGPT, its popular chatbot product that wowed the world with its ability to produce human-like written content and top-notch software code. Shortly after launching in late 2022, ChatGPT was called the fastest application to ever reach 100 million monthly active users.