OpenAI's launches GPT store for custom chatbots

OpenAI’s store of custom user-built ChatGPT bots is officially available.

The Microsoft-backed artificial intelligence company on Wednesday described the newly-launched GPT Store as containing a "diverse range of GPTs developed by our partners and the community" in programming, writing, education and other categories.

GPTs built by OpenAI also appear in the GPT Store.

The GPT Store’s rollout coincided with OpenAI also beginning to offer its ChatGPT Team service that provides "collaborative" workspace for teams along with use of GPT-4, Dall-E 3 and other tools, according to OpenAI’s blog post. The startup had previously aimed for a November release for the store.

ChatGPT Plus, Team and Enterprise customers get access to the GPT Store, OpenAI said. For Team and Enterprise, it said users will have the ability to "manage" GPT use.

CEO Sam Altman, who got the boot in early November and has since returned, said on X that "there are incredibly useful GPTs in the store."

OpenAI indicated it has a revenue program "based on user engagement" in the pipeline for those who create the custom ChatGPT bots. That program, initially for those in the U.S., is slated to go live in the first quarter.

More than 3 million user-built GPTs exist, according to OpenAI. When it unveiled GPTs, the AI company had said it thought the "most incredible GPTs will come from builders in the community."

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been publicly available since late 2022, having rapidly gained steam and users since then. It has also generated significant buzz, with the Wikimedia Foundation finding curious internet users looked at ChatGPT’s Wikipedia page more than any other English article on the open-source online encyclopedia website last year.

In addition to its ChatGPT options, OpenAI also offers an application programming interface and other tools, according to its website.

Citing unnamed sources, The Information reported in December that the California-based company saw $1.6 billion in annualized income in 2023.

