Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Tech
Published

OpenAI's launches GPT store for custom chatbots

The GPT Store contains a 'diverse range of GPTs developed' by users, according to OpenAI

close
Panelists Ashley Gold and Kristen Ruby react to news of Altman's departure as CEO of OpenAI on 'Making Money with Charles Payne.' video

Sam Altman is the value in OpenAI: Ashley Gold

Panelists Ashley Gold and Kristen Ruby react to news of Altman's departure as CEO of OpenAI on 'Making Money with Charles Payne.'

OpenAI’s store of custom user-built ChatGPT bots is officially available.

The Microsoft-backed artificial intelligence company on Wednesday described the newly-launched GPT Store as containing a "diverse range of GPTs developed by our partners and the community" in programming, writing, education and other categories.

GPTs built by OpenAI also appear in the GPT Store.

The logo of 'ChatGPT' is displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of a computer screen with the logo of OpenAI

In this photo illustration, the logo of 'ChatGPT' is displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of a computer screen with the logo of OpenAI in Ankara, Turkey, on July 11, 2023. (Harun Ozalp/Anadolu Agency via / Getty Images)

The GPT Store’s rollout coincided with OpenAI also beginning to offer its ChatGPT Team service that provides "collaborative" workspace for teams along with use of GPT-4, Dall-E 3 and other tools, according to OpenAI’s blog post. The startup had previously aimed for a November release for the store.

OPENAI'S SAM ALTMAN OPENS UP ABOUT SHOCK FIRING

ChatGPT Plus, Team and Enterprise customers get access to the GPT Store, OpenAI said. For Team and Enterprise, it said users will have the ability to "manage" GPT use.

ChatGPT illustration

A ChatGPT illustration from Suqian, China, July 1, 2023. (CFOTO/Future Publishing via / Getty Images)

CEO Sam Altman, who got the boot in early November and has since returned, said on X that "there are incredibly useful GPTs in the store."

OPENAI CEO SAM ALTMAN SAYS PALESTINIANS IN TECH FEAR RETALIATION FOR SPEAKING OUT

OpenAI indicated it has a revenue program "based on user engagement" in the pipeline for those who create the custom ChatGPT bots. That program, initially for those in the U.S., is slated to go live in the first quarter.

More than 3 million user-built GPTs exist, according to OpenAI. When it unveiled GPTs, the AI company had said it thought the "most incredible GPTs will come from builders in the community."

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been publicly available since late 2022, having rapidly gained steam and users since then. It has also generated significant buzz, with the Wikimedia Foundation finding curious internet users looked at ChatGPT’s Wikipedia page more than any other English article on the open-source online encyclopedia website last year.

ChatGPT OpenAI

ChatGPT is a conversational artificial intelligence software application developed by OpenAI. (Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via / Getty Images)

In addition to its ChatGPT options, OpenAI also offers an application programming interface and other tools, according to its website. 

OPENAI RAKED IN OVER $1.6 BILLION IN REVENUE THIS YEAR AMID CEO SAM ALTMAN DRAMA

Citing unnamed sources, The Information reported in December that the California-based company saw $1.6 billion in annualized income in 2023.

FOX Business' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.