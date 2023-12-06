ChatGPT's Wikipedia page looked at by internet users more than any other in 2023

Curious internet users looked at ChatGPT’s Wikipedia page more than any other English article on the open-source online encyclopedia website this year, according to the Wikimedia Foundation.

The English version of the Wikipedia page for ChatGPT, the extremely popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot developed by OpenAI, produced an eye-popping 49.49 million page views in 2023, the nonprofit said Tuesday. On a daily basis during the first six months of the year, it typically saw 100,000-400,000 views.

Compared to the second-most popular English article, Deaths in 2023, ChatGPT’s generated over 6.8 million more page views, according to the Wikimedia Foundation. For the remaining three spots on in its top-five English Wikipedia articles, the nonprofit included the 2023 Cricket World Cup, Indian Premier League and the "Oppenheimer" film.

The nonprofit based its determination on direct and indirect page views as of Nov. 28.

ChatGPT brought in over 78 million views to Wikipedia pages it has in various languages, the Wikimedia Foundation said.

Overall, the English version of Wikipedia clocked over 84 billion views, the nonprofit reported.

ChatGPT’s popularity on Wikipedia came as the AI chatbot and OpenAI have experienced quite a year of progress. The chatbot itself has seen multiple upgrades since its initial rollout in late November 2022, with many companies also having embraced the technology or features powered by it.

OpenAI did see some turmoil in November, when the company’s board gave CEO Sam Altman the boot. He came back to the role not long after that, as FOX Business previously reported.

Altman on Wednesday received the title of "CEO of the year" from Time magazine.

Breck Dumas contributed to this report.