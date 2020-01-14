Nintendo theme park in Japan will have real-life interactive video games

Video games will be brought to life this summer when the world’s first Nintendo-designed theme park will open its doors in Osaka, Japan.

The park will also feature interactive games that can be played using the Universal Studios Japan app and a wearable wristband.

“Think of Super Nintendo World as a life-size, living video game where you become one of the characters,” Thierry Coup, the senior vice president and chief creative officer at Universal Creative, said in a statement. “You’re not just playing the game; you’re living the game, you’re living the adventure.”

The “Power Up Bands” are based on different characters from the Mushroom Kingdom and will allow visitors to collect digital coins and compete with other visitors, according to the release.

The area will include rides, shops and a restaurant. According to Coup, there will be a Mario Kart ride and many of Nintendo’s “most iconic locations brought to life" like the Mushroom Kingdom, Peach’s Castle and Bowser’s Castle.

Super Nintendo World will be an area within Universal Studios Japan, the company said Tuesday in a press release. Super Nintendo World will eventually open in other Universal theme parks including Orlando, Forida; Hollywood, California, and Singapore, according to the company.

