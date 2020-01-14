‘Jeopardy!: GOAT’ returns for round 4 and the series could end tonight

The “Jeopardy!: Greatest of All Time” tournament continues into its fourth round Tuesday as one of the show’s three biggest winners comes closer to winning $1 million.

And if Ken Jennings, who won two of last week’s three matches, wins again tonight, the series will be over and the all-time champ will be crowned the “Jeopardy! G.O.A.T.”

Heading into Tuesday's game, Jennings ranks first, followed by James Holzhauer, who’s posted one win in the series, and Brad Rutter, who ranks in third with no match wins so far.

And social media users seem geared up for the match: “Not going to lie, #JeopardyGOAT is the better than I could have dreamed even if it is making me feel dumb,” one tweet read.

Tuesday’s episode is the latest in a string of one-hour matches, each consisting of two complete games. The winners will be decided by total points, per the “Jeopardy!” website.

The first-place winner will receive $1 million while the runners-ups will get $250,000 each.

If Holzhauer or Rutter win the round, the series will continue into another night.

While Jennings holds the lead, each contestant made some waves in their previous appearances. Rutter, during his time on the show, took home more than $4.6 million in total winnings. Jennings, who holds the longest winning streak ever on “Jeopardy!,” pocketed more than $3.3 million over the course of his 74-day win streak, including a $300,000 second-place prize when he faced off against IBM's Watson computer.

And Holzhauer won more than $2.7 million in his 32 appearances. He also holds the top spot for the highest single-game winnings, raking in $131,000 in April 2019.

Jennings, who owns four properties with his wife, according to TMZ, could invest in more if he wins. He’s also pledged a good deal of his funds to charity. Holzhauer and Rutter could donate more to charity as well, as both have done so with previous winnings.

