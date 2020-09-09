Nintendo to boost Switch production ahead of holiday season, report says

As Nintendo reportedly gets ready to launch a new version of its popular Switch console next year, the Kyoto, Japan-based entertainment company is said to be boosting production of the current version.

Nintendo is telling its manufacturing partners to boost production to as many as 30 million consoles this fiscal year, Bloomberg is reporting. Conversely, the official forecast coming from the company is 19 million shipments.

FOX Business has reached out to Nintendo with a request for comment.

Nintendo has been aided in large part by the strength of the Switch during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Nintendo reported a 428% surge in profit during its most recent quarter, aided in part by the strength of the "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" video game and the continued strength of the Switch.

The company sold more than 3 million Switch units and 2.6 million units of its Switch Lite console, as well as 10.6 million copies of "Animal Crossing: New Horizons."

In the period ending June 30, Nintendo's profits rose to 144.7 billion yen ($1.37 billion), more than twice the 71 billion yen that was expected.

The report comes just one day after Microsoft confirmed pricing for the smaller version of its upcoming Xbox, the Series S, retailing for $299.

Separately on Wednesday, Microsoft confirmed both the Series S and the larger Series X will be available for sale on Nov. 10, with the larger Series X retailing for $499. Both consoles will have financing options to make them more available.

Shares of Nintendo were rising sharply Wednesday morning, gaining 2.7% to trade at $68.57.

