Microsoft confirms Xbox Series S to be priced at $299

Microsoft confirmed that its smaller version of the new Xbox, the Xbox Series S, would be priced at $299.

Continue Reading Below

"Let’s make it official!" the official Microsoft Xbox Twitter account wrote early Tuesday. "Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the [smallest] Xbox ever. $299 (ERP). Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise."

MICROSOFT UPHELD OVER AMAZON AS JEDI 'WAR CLOUD' CONTRACT WINNER

Stocks in this Article MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. $206.58 -7.67 (-3.58%) AAPL APPLE INC. $116.70 -4.26 (-3.52%)

The tweet came after Windows Central, a Microsoft-centric news outlet, reported that the upcoming Xbox Series X would be priced at $499 and the smaller version would cost $299.

The new consoles are expected to be launched in time for the holiday shopping season, perhaps as early as November.

Microsoft competitor Apple also announced that it would be holding an online-only event on Sept. 15, where it expects to announce several new products, including the new iPhone.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Bellevue, Wash.-based T-Mobile will partner with school districts across the U.S. as a part of the program.

Shares of Microsoft were sharply lower on Tuesday, falling 3.3% to trade at $207.29, in line with a broader tech sector sell-off.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS