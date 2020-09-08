Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Microsoft

Microsoft confirms Xbox Series S to be priced at $299

The new console is slated to be released in November

close
FOX Business' Charles Payne and Surevest CEO Rob Luna compare and contrast today's market to the year 2000 when it comes to technology stocks. Luna shares what tech stocks people should buy into while they still can. video

Where are the technology opportunities for investors?

FOX Business' Charles Payne and Surevest CEO Rob Luna compare and contrast today's market to the year 2000 when it comes to technology stocks. Luna shares what tech stocks people should buy into while they still can.

Microsoft confirmed that its smaller version of the new Xbox, the Xbox Series S, would be priced at $299.

Continue Reading Below

"Let’s make it official!" the official Microsoft Xbox Twitter account wrote early Tuesday. "Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the [smallest] Xbox ever. $299 (ERP). Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise."

MICROSOFT UPHELD OVER AMAZON AS JEDI 'WAR CLOUD' CONTRACT WINNER

Stocks in this Article

MSFTMICROSOFT CORP.
$206.58
-7.67 (-3.58%)
AAPLAPPLE INC.
$116.70
-4.26 (-3.52%)

The tweet came after Windows Central, a Microsoft-centric news outlet, reported that the upcoming Xbox Series X would be priced at $499 and the smaller version would cost $299.

The new consoles are expected to be launched in time for the holiday shopping season, perhaps as early as November.

Microsoft competitor Apple also announced that it would be holding an online-only event on Sept. 15, where it expects to announce several new products, including the new iPhone.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Bellevue, Wash.-based T-Mobile will partner with school districts across the U.S. as a part of the program.

Shares of Microsoft were sharply lower on Tuesday, falling 3.3% to trade at $207.29, in line with a broader tech sector sell-off.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS