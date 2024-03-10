Musk says X will soon make long-form videos available on smart TVs

Elon Musk said his social media platform X is planning to launch an app for smart TVs where long-form videos from the platform can be watched.

Musk's comments come after Fortune reported that X, formerly known as Twitter, plans to launch a TV app for Amazon and Samsung users next week. A source told the outlet that the TV app looks "identical" to YouTube's TV app in a sign that Musk wants the X app to compete with the Google-owned video platform.

X rolled out an early version of its updated video and audio offering in October after Musk said he planned to turn X into a super app offering services from messaging to peer-to-peer payments.

"Coming soon," Musk said in a brief response on X to a post from a user who posted that, "You can soon watch your favorite X long form videos directly on your SmartTVs," with a picture of a smart TV with app tiles including X.

Musk added in a follow-up post that users "can already use Apple AirPlay to play more videos from your phone to your TV."

X has looked to forge partnerships with content creators in an effort to become a "video-first platform." This comes as X has struggled to retain advertisers on the platform following a series of controversies that have transpired since the Musk-led ownership group's acquisition of what was then known as Twitter in October 2022.

Last month, X announced that, starting in February, it will allow advertisers to target their ads on the platform so they appear next to posts from a curated list of premium content creators.

The creator targeting tool will allow advertisers to use the X ads manager to "run pre-roll video ads against the video content of their creator(s) in both the home timeline and profile," X said in a post.

The company added that the creator targeting tool works on top of X's primary brand safety solutions, adjacency controls and sensitivity settings.

X did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment on the platform's TV app plans.

Reuters contributed to this report.