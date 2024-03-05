Expand / Collapse search
Musk trolls Zuckerberg's Meta as Facebook, Instagram see widespread outages

Meta even used X to notify users of issues with its platforms

As Meta’s Facebook, Instagram and other social platforms appeared to experience a wide-scale outage on Tuesday morning, X owner Elon Musk took to his platform to remind users that its servers are still working.

Musk trolled Mark Zuckerberg’s social media giant in a short post on X after a Meta spokesperson had to resort to using X to update users about the issues with accessing Meta’s services.

"If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working," Musk wrote.

Andy Stone, Meta's head of communications, earlier wrote in a post on X that the company is currently "working" to fix the issues.

Musk and Zuckerberg split images

X CEO Elon Musk trolled Mark Zuckerberg's Meta on Tuesday morning after the social media giant acknowledged that users were experiencing issues across Facebook, Instagram and its other platforms. (Frederic J. Brown/AFG via Getty / Drew Angerer/Getty Images / Getty Images)

It was unclear what was causing the login issues for users across Meta's Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms. The outage appeared to be affecting users worldwide.

Outage monitoring site DownDetector showed the spike in outage reports for Meta services began around 10:00 a.m. ET, with Facebook and Messenger users mostly reporting login problems. The majority of reports from Instagram and Threads users flagged that the apps were failing to load.

Fox Business' Breck Dumas contributed to this report.