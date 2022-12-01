Musk announces new feature will allow users to see how many people read their tweets

Twitter CEO Elon Musk told users on the platform that they will soon be able to see how many times their tweets have been viewed after a user claimed nobody reads his tweets.

Musk turned to the social media platform on Thursday, pleading with users to speak up instead of just scrolling through.

"I meet so many people who read Twitter every day, but almost never tweet," he said. "If I may beg your indulgence, please add your voice to the public dialogue!"

Twitter user Rocket_Medic replied to Musk’s request to speak up on the platform more, saying, "I reply a lot…no one reads my tweets."

Musk then asked Rocket_Medic if he has looked at his tweet analytics, which can be viewed by clicking on the three dots in the upper right-hand side of a tweet.

"Those who read tweets outnumber those who reply/retweet/like tweets by over 1000%," Musk said. "Twitter will start showing view count for all tweets, just as view count is shown for all videos. The system is far more alive than it would seem."

Since purchasing the platform in October, Musk has pushed for more freedom of speech. At the same time, the billionaire has come under fire for some of the actions he's taken in the name of restoring that freedom.

This week, Musk said Apple threatened to remove the Twitter app from its store.

On Wednesday, Musk walked back his claims after having a "good conversation" with Apple CEO Tim Cook, in which Cook assured him the app will remain in the App Store.