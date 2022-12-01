Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Business Leaders

Morgan Stanley CEO on Elon Musk: 'Wouldn’t bet against' him

Gorman called Musk one of the 'most interesting entrepreneur[s] of the last 50 years'

close
Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management senior VP Katerina Simonetti and Peapack Private Wealth Management's David Dietze share their insights on best investment practices. video

Investors should 'step back' before making emotional portfolio moves: Morgan Stanley exec

Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management senior VP Katerina Simonetti and Peapack Private Wealth Management's David Dietze share their insights on best investment practices.

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman on Thursday spoke favorably about billionaire Elon Musk at the Reuters NEXT conference, describing him as an "extraordinary executive" and saying he "wouldn't bet against" him.

"Elon Musk is an extraordinary executive. Very few people create global businesses that are transformational in industries," Gorman said. "Many people aspire to. Very few actually pull it off."

Gorman referenced Musk’s "remarkable" work at Tesla, in addition to mentioning two of the CEO’s other companies, SpaceX and The Boring Company. Musk is also the CEO of Twitter, a position he'd held since late October when he completed his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform.

"I wouldn’t bet against Elon Musk," the Morgan Stanley CEO said. "If you’re going to bet against people in this world, there are a lot of people I could give you names to bet against, that wouldn’t be one of them. He’s an innovator. He’s obviously very, very sophisticated financially."

NETFLIX'S REED HASTINGS WEIGHS IN ON ELON MUSK AT NYT SUMMIT

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stands at the opening of the company's Berlin factory.

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP / AP Newsroom)

Musk is "probably, along with Steve Jobs and Bill Gates and one or two others, the most interesting entrepreneur of the last 50 years," according to Gorman.

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22, 2020. (Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images) (Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

DEMOCRATS CRITICIZE ELON MUSK OVER STATE OF TWITTER

"Who would not want to do business with a person who has that kind of capability?" he continued. "I mean, shame on an institution that would walk away from that."

close
Cyderes CEO Robert Herjavec discusses Elon Musk's management of Twitter, the halt to blue check relaunch and the concerns for cybersecurity following layoffs on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Robert Herjavec on Musk's Twitter takeover: How does he monetize Twitter?

Cyderes CEO Robert Herjavec discusses Elon Musk's management of Twitter, the halt to blue check relaunch and the concerns for cybersecurity following layoffs on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter came after a lengthy legal battle that involved a Delaware court giving him and the social media company an Oct. 28 deadline to complete the acquisition. Funding for the deal included $33.5 billion in equity financing largely from Musk and $13 billion in debt from banks, FOX Business previously reported.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Major changes have taken place at Twitter since Musk’s takeover, including the laying off of about 50% of its workforce, the verification badge purchasable for $8 per month and the ending of enforcement under its COVID-19 misleading-information policy.