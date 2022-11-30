Elon Musk meets Apple CEO Tim Cook, says Twitter not at risk of getting pulled from App Store

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter this week to blast Apple Inc.’s policies, but the newly minted Twitter owner said any strain had been resolved by Wednesday afternoon.

Elon Musk met Tim Cook at Apple’s campus on Wednesday. He described it as a "good conversation" and said Cook made it clear that Apple's App Store would not be removing the Twitter app.

Musk also thanked Cook for a tour of the Apple campus in Cupertino, California commenting on their "beautiful HQ."

On Monday, the Musk went on a tirade against Apple saying that the iPhone maker was threatening to remove Twitter from the iPhone App Store, citing Apple’s censorship.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the billionaire CEO of Twitter and SpaceX accused the smartphone maker of no longer advertising on Twitter, insinuating it was because the company is trying to censor content on the platform.

"Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?" Musk wrote.

Later on Monday, Musk created a poll on the social media site asking his followers if "Apple should publish all censorship actions it has taken that affect its customers." Some 85 percent agreed with the poll which garnered over 2 million votes.

Musk, a self-proclaimed free speech absolutist, said earlier this month that Twitter had seen a "massive" drop in revenue and blamed activist groups for pressuring advertisers. Ad sales account for about 90% of Twitter's revenue.

The platform has recently reinstated a handful of accounts that had been banned including former President Donald Trump, House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, as well as a number of previously blocked accounts.

Twitter Inc. and Apple Inc. did not immediately comment on Fox News Digital's request for comment.