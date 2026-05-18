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Elon Musk
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Federal jury delivers verdict on Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI

Musk's lawsuit accused OpenAI of violating its founding mission as a nonprofit

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Former Apple CEO John Sculley discusses the future of the technology company amid leadership changes and the rise of artificial intelligence on ‘The Claman Countdown.’ video

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A federal jury ruled against Elon Musk in his lawsuit accusing OpenAI of abandoning its nonprofit roots, finding that neither the tech company nor CEO Sam Altman could be held liable in the matter because Musk waited too long to bring the case.

The jury delivered a unanimous verdict after deliberating for less than two hours on Monday morning, following 11 days of testimony and arguments in Oakland, California. They found all of Musk’s claims against the company and Altman to have exceeded the statute of limitations.

Musk was a co-founder of OpenAI in 2015, but left the artificial intelligence (AI) startup in 2018 after he was unable to persuade its other leaders to have OpenAI merge with Tesla or create a for-profit entity led by him to attract the investment needed to meet the company's technological needs.

In his lawsuit, Musk accused OpenAI of violating its founding mission as a nonprofit to develop AI for the benefit of humanity when the startup created a for-profit entity in 2019.

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Elon Musk arrives for the trial

Elon Musk sued OpenAI seeking the removal of CEO Sam Altman and President Greg Brockman, as well as monetary damages he said he would give to OpenAI's nonprofit. (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

His lawsuit sought the removal of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and President Greg Brockman from their roles at the company. He also sought over $150 billion in damages from OpenAI and Microsoft, which Musk said he would provide to OpenAI's nonprofit entity. Altman and Brockman were among OpenAI's co-founders.

ELON MUSK SAYS HE WAS A ‘FOOL’ FOR FUNDING OPENAI: REPORT

Sam Altman is dark suit walking into courthouse

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman arrives at the federal courthouse, as the trial in Elon Musk's lawsuit over OpenAI's for-profit conversion continues, in Oakland, California, on May 14, 2026. (Reuters/Manuel Orbegozo / Reuters Photos)

Altman and OpenAI, now a company valued at $852 billion, argued there was never a promise to keep the company nonprofit permanently.

Elon Musk's lawsuit

Elon Musk stands in an elevator to attend the trial in his lawsuit over OpenAI for-profit conversion at a federal courthouse, in Oakland, California, U.S., April 30, 2026. (Reuters/Manuel Orbegozo / Reuters)

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The company behind ChatGPT further countered Musk's claims by noting that the Tesla CEO pursued a merger with OpenAI and was involved with discussions about creating a for-profit entity for the company before his departure from its board of directors. They also said they viewed the lawsuit as a tactic to boost his own AI startup, xAI, as a competitor to OpenAI.