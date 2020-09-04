Expand / Collapse search
Amazon

Microsoft upheld over Amazon as JEDI ‘war cloud’ contract winner

DoD review concludes Microsoft’s offers the ‘best value’ to the U.S. government

President Trump on concerns over the cloud-computing contract that is poised to go to either Amazon or Microsoft.video

Trump: I’m getting tremendous complaints about Pentagon cloud contract

President Trump on concerns over the cloud-computing contract that is poised to go to either Amazon or Microsoft.

The Defense Department upheld a decision to award a lucrative multibillion-dollar cloud contract to Microsoft, after fielding a challenge from competitor Amazon over the procurement process.

MICROSOFT HITS BACK AT AMAZON'S 'WAR CLOUD' PROTEST

In a statement issued on Friday, the Department of Defense said it had completed its review of the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) proposals, concluding that Microsoft’s offer represents the “best value” to the U.S. government.

The Department of Defense noted that contract performance will not begin immediately because of a preliminary injunction issued in February, but that it is “eager to begin delivering this capability to our men and women in uniform.”

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
MSFTMICROSOFT CORP.214.93-2.37-1.09%
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.3,298.42-69.58-2.07%

Spokespersons for Amazon and Microsoft did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment.

The JEDI contract is a winner-take-all job that is valued at about $10 billion. It is intended to help the military upgrade and transfer classified data.

AMAZON BLAMES TRUMP FOR MISSING OUT ON PENTAGON CONTRACT

Amazon filed a lawsuit in November challenging the Pentagon’s decision to award the massive contract to Microsoft, citing “unmistakable bias” in the evaluation process. It filed a motion in court earlier this year to pause work on the job until its protest of the contract had been ruled on.

Last fall, Microsoft was declared the winner in the race, which became the object of heightened scrutiny. Amazon had been considered the frontrunner due to its other standing cloud deals, including a $600 million cloud contract with the CIA. That indicates the company already has the approval to handle sensitive government data. The company, however, got drawn up in public controversy.

AMAZON FILES LAWSUIT OVER PENTAGON WAR CLOUD CONTRACT CITING 'UNMISTAKABLE BIAS' IN BIDDING PROCESS

The Department of Defense reviewed the pending cloud contract following complaints there had been conflicts of interest involving Amazon and department employees throughout the procurement process.

Trump also made comments that the contract may have been biased in favor of Amazon, which became part of Amazon’s argument.

Oracle, IBM and Google were the other initial contenders for the massive contract. Oracle challenged the bidding process in court last year but lost.

