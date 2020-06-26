Microsoft scraps physical stores amid coronavirus

Microsoft is closing all of its physical store locations, the tech company announced Friday.

Closing physical store locations will cost Microsoft a pretax charge of approximately $450 million, or $0.05 per share, the company said in a press release.

"Our sales have grown online as our product portfolio has evolved to largely digital offerings, and our talented team has proven success serving customers beyond any physical location," Microsoft Corporate Vice President David Porter said in a Friday statement.

Retail workers will be able to continue to provide sales, training and support skills for Microsoft from the company's corporate facilities.

"It is a new day for how Microsoft Store team members will serve all customers," Porter said. "We are energized about the opportunity to innovate in how we engage with all customers, maximize our talent for greatest impact, and most importantly help our valued customers achieve more."

The announcement comes as Silicon Valley's most prominent companies look to make permanent workforce changes as they look toward a post-coronavirus future.

Apple has started gradually reopening hundreds of store locations across the country with different safety measures in place for different locations; Amazon said in March that it was closing its pop-up shops in 21 states but expanding its bookstores; and Facebook announced in May that it is considering a more flexible work-from-home model.

