Amazon to close its pop-up store locations

E-commerce giant Amazon appears to be scaling back at least part of its physical retail presence.

On Wednesday the company announced it planned to shutter its pop-up shops.

"Across our Amazon network, we regularly evaluate our businesses to ensure we’re making thoughtful decisions around how we can best serve our customers. After much review, we came to the decision to discontinue our pop-up kiosk program," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement.

The pop-up shops are featured in 21 states, located in malls, Amazon-owned Whole Foods stores and Kohl’s locations. At the kiosks, consumers are able to test out, or buy, products and services. Employees can also help customers set up their devices.

The kiosks are set to close down by the end of next month, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

Amazon’s other physical retail store types include Whole Foods, Amazon Books, Amazon Go and Amazon 4-star. The company said it is planning to expand both its book stores and its 4-star locations, which sell products that have been given four-star ratings by customers on its site. It said those two stores "provide a more comprehensive customer experience and broader selection."

Last week, it was reported that Amazon planned to open even more grocery stores across several major U.S. cities – separate from its Whole Foods branded locations.