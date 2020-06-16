Apple reopens 70+ more US stores after coronavirus shutdown

Apple will reopen more than 70 stores this week, including several locations in New York City, as it looks to restart its U.S. retail operations after the coronavirus pandemic forced a mass shutdown in March.

Continue Reading Below

The reopened stores will operate on a modified basis in accordance with local public health guidance. For example, reopened locations in California will offer in-store service and sales, while Apple stores in New York and New Jersey will offer a mixture of storefront, curbside and appointment-only service.

APPLE APP STORE SUPPORTED $519B IN ONLINE COMMERCE IN 2019

“We are committed to reopening our stores in a very thoughtful manner with the health and safety of our customers and teams as our top priority, and we look forward to seeing our customers again soon,” Apple said in a statement.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 351.19 +8.20 +2.39%

Apple has instituted a host of safety measures to protect customers and employees at the reopened stores during the ongoing pandemic. Preventative steps include temperature checks prior to entry, mandatory face coverings and social distancing.

WHICH COMPANIES SELL THE MOST SMARTPHONES?

More than half of Apple’s 271 store locations in the U.S. have reopened as of this week.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The iPhone maker shuttered all locations outside Greater China on March 13 as the pandemic worsened. Apple was briefly forced to halt its reopening plans in late May after looting that occurred alongside protests related to George Floyd’s death resulted in damage to some stores.

A full list of Apple Stores reopening this week can be viewed below.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

California

In-store Service & Sales

- Valley Fair (Santa Clara)

- Oakridge (San Jose)

- Glendale Galleria (Glendale)

- Northridge (Northridge)

- Pasadena (Pasadena)

- Third Street Promenade (Santa Monica)

- Manhattan Village (Manhattan Beach)

- Beverly Center (Los Angeles)

- Sherman Oaks (Sherman Oaks)

- Topanga (Canova Park)

- Los Cerritos (Cerritos)

- The Americana at Brand (Glendale)

- Valencia Town Center (Valencia)

Connecticut

In-store Service & Sales

- Danbury Fair Mall (Danbury)

- Trumbull (Trumbull)

- Westfarms (Farmington)

- Evergreen Walk (South Windsor)

By Appointment Only

- Sono (Norwalk)

- Greenwich Avenue (Greenwich)

Delaware

Curbside Service & Sales

- Christiana Mall (Newark)

Indiana

In-store Service & Sales

- The Fashion Mall at Keystone (Indianapolis)

Louisiana

In-store Service & Sales

- Lakeside Shopping Center (Metairie)

- Mall of Louisiana (Baton Rouge)

Massachusetts

In-store Service & Sales

- MarketStreet (Lynnfield)

- CambridgeSide (Cambridge)

- Chestnut Hill (Chestnut Hill)

- South Shore (Braintree)

- Derby Street (Hingham)

- Boylston Street (Boston)

- Burlington (Burlington)

- Holyoke (Holyoke)

- Natick Collection (Natick)

- Legacy Place (Dedham)

- Solomon Pond Mall (Marlborough)

Michigan

In-store Service & Sales

- Woodland (Grand Rapids)

Mississippi

In-store Service & Sales

- Renaissance at Colony Park (Ridgeland)

New Hampshire

In-store Service & Sales

- Rockingham Park (Salem)

- Pheasant Line (Nashua)

- New Haven (New Haven)

- The Mall of New Hampshire (Manchester)

New Jersey

Storefront Service & Sales

- Tice’s Corner (Woodcliff Lake)

Curbside Service & Sales

- Rockaway (Rockaway)

- Garden State Plaza (Paramus)

- Freehold Raceway Mall (Freehold)

- Short Hills (Short Hills)

- Menlo Park (Edison)

- Bridgewater (Bridgewater)

- Willowbrook (Wayne)

- Sagemore (Marlton)

- Cherry Hill (Cherry Hill)

- Quaker Bridge (Lawrence Township)

New York

By Appointment Only

- SoHo (NYC)

- Fifth Avenue (NYC)

- West 14th Street (NYC)

- Upper West Side (NYC)

- Ridge Hill (Yonkers)

- Manhasset (Manhasset)

- Grand Central (NYC)

- Upper East Side (NYC)

- Williamsburg (Brooklyn)

- Downtown Brooklyn (Brooklyn)

Storefront Service & Sales

- Nanuet (Nanuet)

Curbside Service & Sales

- Roosevelt Field (Garden City)

- The Westchester (White Plains)

- Walt Whitman (Huntington Station)

- Smith Haven (Lake Grove)

- Queens Center (Elmhurst)

- Staten Island (Staten Island)

Pennsylvania

In-store Service & Sales

- South Hills Village (Pittsburgh)

- Ross Park (Pittsburgh)

Storefront Service & Sales

- Lehigh Valley (Whitehall)

Curbside Service & Sales

- King of Prussia (King of Prussia)

- Suburban Square (Ardmore)

- Willow Grove Park (Willow Grove)

- Park City (Lancaster)