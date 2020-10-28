Microsoft is forcing people to use its latest browser even if they don't want to

In August, Microsoft announced that it was cutting off access to a critical piece of support for Internet Explorer in 2021. Now, it's gone a step further, forcing Windows users to use its Microsoft Edge browser, according to a report.

Continue Reading Below

ZDNet reports that Microsoft has compiled a list of 1,156 websites that are deemed "incompatible" for use in Internet Explorer, such as YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. Microsoft Teams, which has more than 115 monthly active users and has been a staple for those working at home during the coronavirus pandemic, will also be affected by the change.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 205.74 -7.51 -3.52%

Microsoft has confirmed the change in an update, writing, "when a user goes to a site that is incompatible with Internet Explorer, they will be automatically redirected to Microsoft Edge."

Microsoft's update discussing the change notes it will come in the next version of Microsoft Edge, version 87. This is slated to arrive Nov. 19, ZDNet added.

MICROSOFT’S EARNINGS CONTINUE TO RIDE PANDEMIC-FUELED DEMAND FOR CLOUD, VIDEOGAMING

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 1,528.00 -70.88 -4.43%

The Redmond, Wash.-based tech giant once dominated the internet browser market, but that has gone by the wayside in recent years. Now, Google's Chrome web browser owns around 70% of the market, according to recent data compiled by NetApplications.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

By August 2021, apps and services will no longer be supported for Internet Explorer 11 on Microsoft 365, the subscription service for Microsoft Office, including apps such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint, Fox News previously reported.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fox News' Brooke Crothers contributed to this story.