Microsoft to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo in 10-year deal

Microsoft has committed to bringing the video game title "Call of Duty" to Nintendo platforms for the first time.

It is a 10-year deal announced by the chief executive officer of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencer, in a post on Twitter.

Nintendo said the Microsoft announcement was true but declined to comment further.

Microsoft announced that it was buying the "Call of Duty" maker, Activision Blizzard in a planned $69 billion deal in January, in the biggest gaming industry deal in history.

MICROSOFT BID FOR ACTIVISION LIKELY TO BE BLOCKED BY FTC LAWSUIT: REPORT

The deal has raised concern among regulators that the deal could stifle competition.

It was reported last month that Microsoft's bid to acquire the video game publisher, could face a major roadblock.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is likely to file an antitrust lawsuit to block the $69 billion takeover, according to Politico, citing people familiar with the matter.

At the center of the FTC’s concerns is whether acquiring Activision would give Microsoft an unfair boost in the video game market.

MICROSOFT'S ACTIVISION BLIZZARD DEAL GETS GLOBAL SCRUTINY

Sony is concerned that if Microsoft made hit games like Call of Duty exclusive to its platforms Sony would be significantly disadvantaged.

Microsoft has pledged to continue making Call of Duty available on Sony’s Playstation console, and recently made an offer to give Sony access to the game for the next 10 years.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 245.12 -5.08 -2.03% ATVI ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. 76.11 -0.22 -0.29% NTDOY NINTENDO CO. LTD. 10.43 +0.09 +0.87%

The EU opened a full-scale investigation last month. The EU competition enforcer said it would decide by March 23, 2023, whether to clear or block the deal.

EU'S CALL OF DUTY: PROBE MICROSOFT-ACTIVISION BLIZZARD DEAL

Microsoft competes with Sony Group Corp and Nintendo in the global video game industry.

Reuters contributed to this report.