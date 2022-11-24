Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Microsoft

Microsoft bid for Activision likely to be blocked by FTC lawsuit: report

Among the FTC's concern is how acquiring Activision could give Microsoft an unfair advantage in the video game space

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for November 23

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Microsoft's bid to acquire the video game publisher Activision Blizzard reportedly could face a major roadblock as early as next month.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is likely to file an antitrust lawsuit to block the $69 billion takeover, according to Politico, citing people familiar with the matter.

A lawsuit challenging the deal is not guaranteed, and the FTC’s four commissioners have yet to vote out a complaint or meet with lawyers for the companies.

The FTC staff reviewing the deal are skeptical of the companies’ arguments, those people said.

MICROSOFT'S ACTIVISION BLIZZARD DEAL GETS GLOBAL SCRUTINY

A Blizzard booth during a convention

The Activision Blizzard Booth during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong / AP Images)

At the center of the FTC’s concerns is whether acquiring Activision would give Microsoft an unfair boost in the video game market. 

Microsoft’s Xbox is number three to the industry-leading Sony Interactive Entertainment and its PlayStation console. 

Sony is concerned that if Microsoft made hit games like Call of Duty exclusive to its platforms Sony would be significantly disadvantaged.

"Any suggestion that the transaction could lead to anticomp effects is completely absurd. This merger will benefit gamers and the US gaming industry, especially as we face increasingly stiff competition from abroad," Activision spokesperson Joe Christinat told Politico.

Microsoft and Activision logos

Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard logo. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration / Reuters)

EU'S CALL OF DUTY: PROBE MICROSOFT-ACTIVISION BLIZZARD DEAL

Shares of Activision fell about 4% in extended trading.

Microsoft announced the deal in January, in the biggest gaming industry deal in history.

Microsoft spokesperson David Cuddy told Politico, the company "is prepared to address the concerns of regulators, including the FTC, and Sony to ensure the deal closes with confidence. We’ll still trail Sony and Tencent in the market after the deal closes, and together Activision and Xbox will benefit gamers and developers and make the industry more competitive."

Microsoft Activision Blizzard

Bobby Kotick, CEO Activision Blizzard Inc.and Satya Nadella, CEO Microsoft (Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images  |   Microsoft / Getty Images)

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSED $68.7B SALE TO MICROSOFT

FOX Business has contacted Microsoft and Activision for additional comment.

The EU opened a full-scale investigation earlier this month. The EU competition enforcer said it would decide by March 23, 2023, whether to clear or block the deal.