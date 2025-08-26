Expand / Collapse search
Meta says Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce post shatters Instagram records with engagement photos

Pop star's cultural influence and NFL star's crossover appeal drive historic social media response

Meta announced Thursday that a collaborative Instagram post from pop star Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce shattered platform engagement records, amassing one million reposts in under six hours and more than 14 million likes in the first hour.

The joint post announcing the couple’s engagement is now among the most-shared in Instagram’s history, according to the company. 

The event proves Swift’s unmatched cultural influence, Kelce’s crossover appeal beyond sports and Meta’s push to make both Instagram and Threads central hubs for real-time cultural moments.

Meta noted Swift’s name quickly hit the top of trending topics on its new Threads app after the announcement. The move comes as a win for Meta as it battles with X for real-time cultural moments.

Swift has a history of breaking the internet. Her 2022 album "Midnights" broke Spotify’s single-day streaming record, becoming the most-streamed album globally in a 24-hour period and her recent "Eras Tour" grossed over $2 billion.

Kelce’s NFL profile has been turbocharged by the "Swift effect." When Swift attended his Kansas City Chiefs games last season, Kelce’s jersey sales jumped and NFL TV ratings saw a bump.

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded Threads and X with posts celebrating the news. Social media analysts say such viral moments can benefit Meta by driving user engagement that advertisers and investors value.

Swift and Kelce recently set a Guinness World Record for "most concurrent podcast views" during her appearance on Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, and Swift’s teaser post promoting it generated 4.5 million likes and a staggering 145% engagement rate.

Meta’s stock has jumped since late April as bullish sentiment around its AI expansion efforts grows.

