Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged: See the $550K ring

Pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star tight end Travis Kelce have made it official: they are engaged to be married, and the ring Kelce bought is the center of attention.

Taylor Swift's engagement ring was designed by Kindred Lubeck, a New York City–based jewelry designer and founder of Artifex Fine Jewelry, a brand known for its vintage-inspired, handcrafted pieces.

Ronny Seliktar, CEO of Simone I Smith, a jewelry company founded by designer Simone I. Smith, told FOX Business that if you didn't know Lubeck's name yesterday, "the whole world knows it today."

This wasn’t only a "life-changing event" for Lubeck and her company, but one that will also influence industry trends from here on out, according to Seliktar.

Swift’s ring is an antique, elongated old mine cushion cut, according to Seliktar. While it’s difficult to appraise without examining it in person, he estimated the diamond appears to be between eight and fifteen carats.

The old mine cuts are designed to sparkle under low light, like candlelight, according to Seliktar. The stone isn't meant to be flashy but more of a romantic Victorian-inspired cut that was originally popular between the 1850s and 1920s.

As for the stone itself, Seliktar noted that Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce chose natural diamonds, which are aged between one billion and three and a half billion years, symbolizing a truly lasting love.

"I'm impressed with Travis Kelce's taste level…it's a sign of old world values where true love really meant forever," he said. The natural diamond isn't disposable. They're literally a witness to life itself."

Following Swift’s Instagram post showing the private moment between the Kansas City tight end and the pop star, Seliktar said that "every designer on earth has pencil to paper, designing their Victorian-inspired collection for 2026…that’s how influential this couple is."

In fact, he credited the famed couple with setting a new tone in the fashion world "that kind of brings back that old world glamor."

"I think fashion's been missing this. And we needed a catalyst to spark the movement back to high-end aspirational glamor," he said.

The ring itself will never be replicated as it is an incredibly rare old world stone to begin with.

Instead, designers will be rolling out vintage-inspired collections. As an example, Seliktar noted that when Princess Diana married with a blue sapphire ring, every jewelry store in the bridal business sold a blue-sapphire version of her engagement ring.

"I guarantee you that everyone is going to have a vintage-inspired collection for next season because of this ring," he said.