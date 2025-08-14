Taylor Swift: Here's how the pop superstar achieved billionaire status

Taylor Swift is one of the wealthiest entertainers in the world, ranking among the top 25 on Forbes’ 2025 list of America’s richest self-made women.

Swift is so successful, she became the first musician to make Forbes' coveted billionaire ranking primarily based on sales of her songs and live performances, according to Forbes.

She has no plans of slowing down, as she recently announced her latest new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," during an episode of her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, which has already amassed more than 11 million views in less than 24 hours.

Today, Swift is worth about $1.6 billion, according to Forbes' net worth tracker. However, she first achieved billionaire status in 2023.

The demand for "The Eras Tour" resulted in more than 2 billion in ticket sales, which is double the amount of any other gross ticket sales of a concert tour, The New York Times reported. A total of 10,168,008 fans attended "The Eras Tour," according to Swift's touring company. Demand for the show was so high that Ticketmaster crashed, prompting Congressional scrutiny of its operations.

In 2021, Swift released "Taylor’s Version" of her first six albums to regain ownership rights to them. Swift didn't own the original recordings of her songs. They were eventually bought by Scooter Braun’s company, Ithaca Holdings, in 2019, but Swift was never given a chance to acquire them herself. The masters were later sold to Shamrock Capital, a private equity firm, in 2020, according to reports.

The move to re-record her albums proved to be successful with her newer version of 1989, selling more than 1.3 million copies during its first week, surpassing the 1.28 million the original sold during the week it was released, according to Rolling Stone.

In May 2025, she purchased the original masters outright from Shamrock Capital, regaining full ownership of her work. Sources told Billboard she paid $360 million for them, which is approximately what Shamrock Capital paid.

Not only did Swift gain nearly $800 million from royalties and touring, she also has a music catalog worth an estimated $600 million, according to Forbes. She also has $110 million tied up in real estate, the outlet reported.