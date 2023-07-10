Twitter rival Threads tops 100M users

Meta's Twitter competitor Threads surpassed 100 million users Monday morning, less than a week after Meta launched the new app.

Both the Search Engine Journal and data-tracker Quiver Quantitative show Threads has already reached new user totals that took ChatGPT two months to achieve and TikTok nine months.

According to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, over 30 million subscribers signed up after just 24 hours, while the launch was met with the threat of legal action from Twitter chief Elon Musk.

Richard Strasburger, a financial adviser at Raymond James, told FOX Business that "Threads will certainly add to the value of Meta, but how big it becomes only time will tell."

"Meta already has a large user base and great understanding of social media, giving it an advantage over previous competitors to Twitter," he said. "It comes down to who do you have the most confidence in – Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg or Twitter’s Elon Musk."

"Twitter, on the other hand, has lost users and employees since Musk took over, but he has a good track record, so I wouldn’t count him out too fast," Strasburger added.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % META META PLATFORMS INC. 291.96 +1.43 +0.49%

Shares of Meta have ballooned over 145% since Jan. 1.