Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Social Media

Twitter rival Threads tops 100M users

Shares of Threads' parent company Meta up 145% year to date

close
Barron's enterprise and investigations managing editor Kristen Bellstrom, reporter Carleton English and stock pick writer Jacob Sonenshine discuss the upcoming CPI report and more on 'Barron's Roundtable.' video

Was Zuckerberg's Threads app ready for primetime?

Barron's enterprise and investigations managing editor Kristen Bellstrom, reporter Carleton English and stock pick writer Jacob Sonenshine discuss the upcoming CPI report and more on 'Barron's Roundtable.'

Meta's Twitter competitor Threads surpassed 100 million users Monday morning, less than a week after Meta launched the new app.  

Both the Search Engine Journal and data-tracker Quiver Quantitative show Threads has already reached new user totals that took ChatGPT two months to achieve and TikTok nine months.

According to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, over 30 million subscribers signed up after just 24 hours, while the launch was met with the threat of legal action from Twitter chief Elon Musk

Threads in App Store

Meta's Threads app in the App Store. (Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

META'S NEW THREADS APP RAISES POTENTIAL PRIVACY CONCERNS OVER DATA SHARING

Richard Strasburger, a financial adviser at Raymond James, told FOX Business that "Threads will certainly add to the value of Meta, but how big it becomes only time will tell."

"Meta already has a large user base and great understanding of social media, giving it an advantage over previous competitors to Twitter," he said. "It comes down to who do you have the most confidence in – Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg or Twitter’s Elon Musk."

ELON MUSK JET TRACKING ACCOUNT MOVES TO META'S THREADS AMID TWITTER BAN

This combination of file photographs created on June 22, 2023, shows SpaceX, Twitter and electric-carmaker Tesla CEO Elon Musk during his visit at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Pa ((Photo by Mandel Ngan, Alain Jocard/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

"Twitter, on the other hand, has lost users and employees since Musk took over, but he has a good track record, so I wouldn’t count him out too fast," Strasburger added.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
META META PLATFORMS INC. 291.96 +1.43 +0.49%

Shares of Meta have ballooned over 145% since Jan. 1.

div id="embed">

Meta

.