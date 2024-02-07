Taylor Swift brings NFL new teen fanbase, sending game viewership and merchandise purchases soaring

It is no question that Taylor Swift has impacted the NFL, helping the professional football organization and the Kansas City Chiefs attain millions of dollars in revenue, according to a marketing expert.

According to Eric Smallwood, president of Apex Marketing Group, Swift has generated $331.5 million in equivalent brand value, or EBV, for Travis Kelce's football team and the NFL as of Jan. 22.

Apex Marketing Group, which started tracking Swift's impact on the NFL, noted the starting value was $166 million in October.

That number includes every time the media — including print, digital, radio, TV, highlights, and social media — mentioned the iconic pop star. Smallwood told FOX Business that online media and social media gained the most from Swift's attendance at Chiefs games.

TAYLOR SWIFT IMPRESSED BY GRAMMYS JOKE ABOUT HER CAMERA TIME DURING NFL GAMES

Smallwood shared the AFC Championship, which showcased the Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens battling it out for a ticket to the Super Bowl, was the most watched AFC Championship in history. Of course, Swift attended the game and gave Kelce a congratulatory kiss following his team's big win.

A lot of these viewers are teenage girls, according to CBS. The outlet reported that there has been a 53% increase — since the start of the football season — of girls between the ages of 12-17 who have been opting to watch NFL games.

Per Smallwood, viewership directly correlates to merchandise sales. Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk, landed a licensing deal with the NFL after gaining popularity over a custom jacket Swift wore to a Kansas City game, designed by Kristin, Sportico reported.

After Swift attended the Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins Wild Card game on Jan. 13 in the custom puffer jacket, Kristin gained a new level of attention. She gained nearly 500,000 Instagram followers in a matter of days after the game.

A small apparel business in Kansas City also saw a spike in sales after Swift started attending games.

"We’ve had hundreds of orders over the last 48 hours," Chris Harrington, owner of Westside Storey, told Business Insider in December. "Sometimes our online store lights up after a Chiefs game when we win, but this is 100 times more than that, and we lost the game. It was the Taylor effect."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Going off of the 2023-2024 NFL season, it's likely many Taylor fans will tune in for the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11. The 2023 Super Bowl brought in 113 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

Swift is shown several times when she has attended a Chiefs game, so that could be expected when she takes a break from her Eras tour to fly from Tokyo to support her boyfriend.

She previously commented on the public's reaction to how often she appears on the big screen while cheering on Kelce.

"I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in," she recently told Time magazine. "There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"I’m just there to support Travis," Swift added. "I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads."