Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show back in person after 2 years

The first home VCR, the CD player and the Xbox are just three of the most popular tech products to debut at Las Vegas’ Consumer Electronics Show.

CES went virtual last year, but it’s back in person for 2022 despite COVID surges around the world.

Close to 200,000 people from across the globe typically attend the world’s biggest tech show to check out the latest products. This year, nowhere near that many people attended.

Even big-name companies like Amazon pulled out following a rise in COVID-19 cases.

BULL CASE FOR GM STOCK AS CHEVY SILVERADO DEBUTS

"We knew it was going to be a smaller show. It was important for us to be able to have people spread out," said Jean Foster, senior vice president of marketing and communications with the Consumer Technology Association, which hosts CES.

Exhibitors spread out across multiple hotels and convention centers, and masks and COVID vaccinations were required.

"They had to pick up their badge and show proof of vaccination to pick up their badge before they could get on site, which is different from prior years," Foster said.

Smaller businesses and startups wanted the foot traffic the show provides.

"Being here in the U.S. gives us the opportunity to meet our customers and to meet new clients, so we’re very happy to be here," said Charlie Rousset, CEO of Morphee, which is based in France and will launch in the United States this year.

Morphee focuses on mindfulness and meditation with portable sleep devices.

CES 2022 SHORTENED FOLLOWING COVID-19 SURGE

"When you’re going to sleep, you have to put your phone away, and this is what we wanted to do, to have devices to help you fall asleep without using your phone," Rousset said.

Another startup company promotes better sleep for children with its smart crib.

Cradlewise can sense the first signs of a baby waking up and begins rocking to help the baby back to sleep.

"A little bit of technology can augment you and act as an extra pair of helping hands to navigate you through the initial tough years with a baby," said Radhika Patil, Cradlewise’s CEO.

Originally slated to run Jan. 5-8, CES will close one day early.