CES 2022 shortened following COVID-19 surge

The annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) technology convention will be shortened to three days instead of four, as COVID-19 cases continue to spike around the U.S.

Despite the withdrawal of some of its best-known presenters, The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced Friday that CES would run from Jan. 5-7.

"The step was taken as an additional safety measure to the current health protocols that have been put in place for CES," the group said in a statement.

More than 2,200 exhibitors are confirmed to host in-person showcases at the Las Vegas event, and 143 additional companies have signed up to exhibit in person.

"As the world’s most influential technology event, CES is steadfast in its pledge to be the gathering place to showcase products and discuss ideas that will ultimately make our lives better," Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CTA, said in a news release. "We are shortening the show to three days and have put in place comprehensive health measures for the safety of all attendees and participants."

Big-name companies like T-Mobile, Lenovo and Meta also canceled plans to attend and some news outlets said they would cancel or reduce coverage.

In 2021, CES was held entirely virtually.

For CES 2022, attendees have the flexibility to join digitally, including access to more than 40 livestreamed conference sessions, keynotes, select media day press conferences and the ability to engage with exhibitors.

All in-person attendees are required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated, mask during the show and test for COVID-19 less than 24 hours before entering a CES venue.

CES will also provide free PCR testing for attendees who are traveling back to their international destination and require a test to do so.

