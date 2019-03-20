Katie Couric: How science can solve many of the world’s problems

Award-winning journalist Katie Couric wants people to know why science matters.

“Skepticism is up globally when it comes to science and people’s belief and reliance on science and even more so in the United States,” she told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “And that’s a big problem.”

Couric on Wednesday joined American multinational conglomerate 3M to help release its second annual State of Science Index, a global study across 14 countries, exposing attitudes towards science. It found that 85 percent of the world admits knowing little to nothing about science. Additionally, most people said they want scientists to communicate in a way that’s easier to understand.

In Couric’s opinion, education is crucial.

“The number of people going into STEM [science, technology, engineering, mathematics] has declined in terms of women and people of color,” she said. “I think there’s a statistic about how the skills gap may leave 2.4 million positions unfilled in science and technology in the future and that’s a huge cost to the country.”

What’s more, in Couric’s opinion it can help solve many of the world’s problems.

“We definitely need people to be more engaged and involved in science because that really is a solution," she said. "It’s nonpartisan, it really transcends politics and it’s the key to solving curable diseases, climate change and environmental issues — I mean it’s really, really important.”