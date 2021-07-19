Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos 'ready' for historic launch on New Shepard

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos spoke with FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on Monday, one day before his trip on the aerospace company’s New Shepard rocket for its first-ever crewed launch, saying he is "very excited."

"We’re ready. The vehicle is ready," the Amazon founder told Cavuto on Monday speaking form inside the training capsule.

"This team is amazing. I feel very good about it and I think my fellow crewmates feel good about it too."

Bezos and the three passengers who will be accompanying him into space for the 11-minute spaceflight arrived in Texas on Friday to prepare for the launch.

Accompanying Bezos are 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, who replaces the anonymous winner of a live auction who bid $28 million; 82-year-old "Mercury 13" aerospace pioneer Wally Funk; and Bezos' brother, Mark Bezos, who called the trip an "honor," noting that the launch marks "the realization of a lifelong dream" for his brother.

Last Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration approved a Blue Origin license to carry humans into space on New Shepard.

The crew is scheduled to lift off Tuesday from a facility near Van Horn.

"This is a tourism mission and it’s very important because it lets us practice and it will let more people get up into space and that practice is what will allow us to build the infrastructure to let the next generations of people really do amazing things in space," Bezos said.

Bezos aims to become the second person to ride his own rocket into space, after Virgin Galactic founder and billionaire Richard Branson successfully reached the edge of space about one week earlier, flying 53 miles above the Earth before safely touching down.

FOX Business’ Audrey Conklin, Julia Musto and Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.