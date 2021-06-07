Jeff Bezos will travel to space on Blue Origin rocket

Jeff Bezos announced Monday that he will travel to space next month on his company Blue Origin's first passenger flight.

Bezos will be joined by his brother, Mark, and an auction winner on the flight scheduled for July 20. They will fill three of the six seats on New Shepard's first crewed suborbital flight, traveling to an altitude of more than 340,000 feet.

"Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend," Bezos wrote in an Instagram post.

Bezos' note accompanied a short clip of him telling his bother the news.

"I wasn't even expecting him to say that he was going to be on the first flight," Mark Bezos said in the clip. "Then when he asked me to go along I was just awestruck."

Last month, Blue Origin kicked off a three-phase online auction offering one seat on the first flight of its New Shepard spacecraft.

During the sealed portion of the online auction, which began on May 5, bidders could submit "any amount" for the chance to ride into space.

The second, unsealed phase of the online bidding runs through June 10. The bidding will then conclude during a live online auction on June 12.

The spacecraft — named after the first American in space, Alan Shepard, has already flown 15 successful consecutive missions to space above the Kármán Line which is an imaginary boundary between Earth's atmosphere and outer space, according to Blue Origin.

"Fewer than 600 astronauts have been to space above the Kármán Line to see the borderless Earth and the thin limb of our atmosphere. They all say this experience changes them," the company said in its auction announcement.

Now, following "a meticulous and incremental flight program to test its multiple redundant safety systems" the aerospace company is ready for "astronauts to climb onboard."

"This seat will change how you see the world," the company said.

To date, the auction has already notched bids from nearly 6,000 participants from around the world, pushing the bidding war to $2.8 million.

The proceeds from the auction will be donated to Blue Origin’s foundation, Club for the Future in an effort to "inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM and help invent the future of life in space."

