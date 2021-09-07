Expand / Collapse search
Apple

iPhone 13? Apple sets date for latest product launch event

Apple executives are expected to introduce various versions of the tech giant's latest iPhone

Apple on Tuesday announced the date for its 2021 product launch event called "California Streaming." 

The event will take place on Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. PST. It will be streamed live on apple.com from Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Apple 2021 launch event (Credit: Apple invite)

Apple executives are expected to introduce various versions of the tech giant's latest iPhone, such as the iPhone 13 Pro, and discuss the latest model's new features that will distinguish it from previous iPhones.

Features will likely include stronger camera and video capabilities, stronger batteries, a new 5G chip from Qualcomm, a faster processor and a smaller notch, among other upgrades, according to MacRumors, a website that tracks Apple-related news before it is officially announced.

Apple typically unveils new iPhones each year around Labor Day.