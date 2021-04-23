Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Tech

Intel CEO: chip shortage not ending anytime soon

Intel's $20B investment will help build chips in Arizona.

close
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger will join ‘Barron’s Roundtable’ at 10pm EST on FOX Business.  video

Intel CEO on chip shortage

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger will join ‘Barron’s Roundtable’ at 10pm EST on FOX Business. 

The global semiconductor shortage is wreaking havoc on industries including autos, cell phone makers, and consumer electronic products. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
INTC INTEL CORP. 59.24 -3.33 -5.32%

Despite a proactive White House, with its efforts to boost supply chains and Intel's $20 billion investment to build two plants of its own, the shortage is not going away anytime soon according to CEO Pat Gelsinger. 

WHITE HOUSE, INTEL TEAM UP TO TACKLE CHIP SHORTAGE

"Our estimates are it’s probably two years for the industry to work through it because, as you say, it takes a while to build a fabrication, or a fab, as we like to call it in the industry," he said during an appearance on Barron's Roundtable.

AUTONATION CEO BEMOANS CHIP SHORTAGE

The world's largest chip maker, in March, announced a $20 billion investment to build two new plants in Arizona which will take time to come online. 

Intel’s Ocotillo campus in Chandler, Arizona, is the company’s largest U.S. manufacturing site. Four factories are connected by a mile-long automated superhighway to create a mega-factory network. In March 2021, Intel announced it will invest about $

"We’ve just announced two major new fabs in Arizona.  They’re a meaningful acceleration to our manufacturing capability, but it takes a while for them to come online" he explained. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
F FORD MOTOR CO. 12.22 +0.26 +2.17%
GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 57.50 +0.71 +1.25%
FCAU n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

Automakers including Ford, GM and Chrysler, have paired production amid the shortage. 

 CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Despite raising its annual forecast, Intel shares slumped 5% on Friday but have still gained nearly 19% this year. 